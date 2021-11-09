﻿
News / Metro

Firefighting education base opens at Shanghai Tower

  19:30 UTC+8, 2021-11-09
The world's highest fire safety education base opened at Shanghai Tower in the Pudong New Area on Tuesday, which is also marked as the National Fire Prevention Day.
Ti Gong

Children experience being firefighters during an activity at Shanghai Tower, the world's second tallest building, in the Pudong New Area.

Li Qian / SHINE

Boards with fire safety tips in highrises are displayed on the 119th floor of Shanghai Tower.

The world's highest fire safety education base landed at Shanghai Tower in the Pudong New Area on Tuesday, marking the National Fire Prevention Day.

The base comprises an equipment room, a training room and eight emergency shelters in the world's second tallest building at a height of 632 meters.

The equipment room on the B1 floor is where the building's exclusive fire brigade is housed, on call day and night.

The training room on the B4 floor displays a fire alarm system, emergency lights and other firefighting gear, and trains the building's staff and tenants on how to cope with fire accidents.

The emergency shelters allow people to take refuge when fire breaks out. When there is no fire, a variety of activities are held to raise tenants' awareness about fire.

Ti Gong

Firefighters at the building's equipment room.

Ti Gong

The building's staff receive fire safety training.

Notably, this year, the building initiated a new program, inviting children to experience being a firefighter for one day. To date, it has attracted more than 1,300 primary school students.

Fa Zhengyu, Party chief of Pudong's firefighting brigade, and Ji Qianqian, chief engineer of Shanghai Chengtou Group, unveiled the nameplate of the base on the 119th floorn of the building. Zhang Wenfeng was recruited as the chief instructor.

Zhang attended the first national commendation conference held in Beijing last week to reward role models in the field of emergency management and loyal guards in the firefighting sector. And he was among representatives who were received by President Xi Jinping.

Meanwhile, the latest firefighting technologies are on display to showcase today's "smart firefighting."

According to building officials, Shanghai Tower has built the firefighting Internet of things since 2018, and its data is connected with the city's firefighting big data platform. The system enables remote monitoring, analyses fire risks and automatically reports fire accidents.

Li Qian / SHINE

The latest "smart" firefighting technologies are displayed on the 119th floor.

Ti Gong

Highrises in Pudong's Lujiazui area pay tribute to firefighters.

