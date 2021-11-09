﻿
News / Metro

Innovation adds fervor to Shanghai-Taiwan cultural exchange

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:56 UTC+8, 2021-11-09       0
A cross-strait cultural and creative design competition in Pudong drops the curtain on a three-week cultural exchange event held for university students from Shanghai and Taiwan.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:56 UTC+8, 2021-11-09       0
Innovation adds fervor to Shanghai-Taiwan cultural exchange
Ti Gong

Chocolate mould based on the shape of Dake Ding, one of the most treasured ancient Ding (a type of Chinese ritual bronze in the style of a cauldron) pieces.

Innovation adds fervor to Shanghai-Taiwan cultural exchange
Li Qian / SHINE

Cups inspired by images of a Shanghai lady from about a century ago.

Yang Chih-ju tried to liven up the millenniums-old Dake Ding with chocolate.

As she visited the Shanghai Museum, she just couldn't take her eyes of Dake Ding, one of the most treasured Ding (a type of Chinese ritual bronze in the style of a cauldron) pieces dating back to the late 10th century BC. And she decided to add a touch of the unexpected to it.

Inspired by Dake Ding, she designed a chocolate mould. It won her the "best product" prize in a cross-strait cultural and creative design competition held at the Oriental Pearl TV Tower in the Pudong New Area on Tuesday.

Calling her work "Restoring memories," she hopes it can "enable consumers to have better a understanding about China's bronze ware and its casting techniques through interactive and immersive experiences." She also expects its further use to make ice and other food.

Innovation adds fervor to Shanghai-Taiwan cultural exchange
Li Qian / SHINE

Ornaments inspired by shikumen (stone-gate), Shanghai's unique stone-gate residences.

Innovation adds fervor to Shanghai-Taiwan cultural exchange
Li Qian / SHINE

A miniature of Jiaxiuli, the former residence of Chairman Mao Zedong.

The competition dropped the curtain on a three-week cultural exchange event held for university students from Shanghai and Taiwan.

Visits to the city's cultural landmarks such as the Museum of Art Pudong, and talks with renowned artists and entrepreneurs offered seedbed for ideas. As a result, the students created more than 200 pieces of work to interpret the charm of Shanghai's and China's culture.

The winning pieces were revealed on Tuesday, and they are now being displayed at the tower's zero-meter hall in a free exhibition. They include a miniature of Jiaxiuli, the former residence of Chairman Mao Zedong; ornaments in the shape of the historic shikumen, Shanghai's unique stone-gate residences; and cups with images of a typical Shanghai lady from a century ago.

"I experienced the unique charm of Shanghai culture, and learnt about the development of cultural and creative industries. It inspired me," Yang said. "Also, I found it was a great opportunity for cross-strait cultural exchange."

Innovation adds fervor to Shanghai-Taiwan cultural exchange
Li Qian / SHINE

Dress and scarf inspired by classic animation "Nine Colored Deer."

Innovation adds fervor to Shanghai-Taiwan cultural exchange
Li Qian / SHINE

Cultural products about the tiger.

Wang Jian, a Chinese mainland student from Donghua University, agreed with Yang. "We learnt each other's landmarks and dialects. We experienced cultural collision, but it also sparked new thinking."

Wang applied blue dye and diancui, the craftsmanship of using kingfisher feathers to decorate hair accessories, on qipao, or cheongsam, a synonym of old Shanghai. "It's a rend to grant our cultural relics a new lease of life. And this competition taught me to link design to the market," he said.

The event was held by the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism and the Chinese Culture Friendship Association. Some of the winning pieces of the competition are likely to be put on the market.

Innovation adds fervor to Shanghai-Taiwan cultural exchange
Li Qian / SHINE

The students pose for a group photo at the Oriental Pearl TV Tower in Pudong.

Innovation adds fervor to Shanghai-Taiwan cultural exchange
Ti Gong

Participants visit the Museum of Art Pudong.

Innovation adds fervor to Shanghai-Taiwan cultural exchange
Ti Gong

Participants also visit the the Shanghai Puppet Theater.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Pudong
Oriental Pearl TV Tower
Shanghai Museum
Wang Jian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     