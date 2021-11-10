COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3 new imported cases

They are Chinese returning from Ukraine, Senegal and Cameroon. Meanwhile, eight patients were discharged upon recovery.

Three imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Ukraine who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 2.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Senegal who arrived at the local airport on October 25.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Cameroon who arrived at the local airport on November 5.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 42 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, eight patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,387 imported cases, 2,324 have been discharged upon recovery and 63 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.