News / Metro

Documentary presents ever-changing China to the world

  13:49 UTC+8, 2021-11-10       0
Shanghai Media Group and Discovery will co-produce a new season of "China on the Move," aiming to present to the world a true, panoramic and multi-dimensional view of China.
Shanghai Media Group and Discovery will co-produce a new season of the documentary series "China on the Move," aiming to present to the world a true, panoramic and multi-dimensional view of China.

The five-episode series will be centered on China's development and achievements in economy, science, innovation, ecology and the improvement of people's livelihood.

China's wisdom in solving all kinds of problems during the nation's development will also be displayed through human stories and real-life cases.

The crew will travel around the country for filming and interviews. British documentary filmmaker Arthur Jones, who has worked and lived in China for more than 20 years, will be the anchor.

The series will be translated into about 20 languages. It is expected to be aired on Discovery's TV channels and online platforms in over 50 countries and regions around July of next year.

The first season of "China on the Move" was broadcast to wide acclaim in February. It was mainly about the success of poverty alleviation in China's rural areas and the fast recovery of the country's economy in spite of the impact of the pandemic.

Documentary presents ever-changing China to the world
Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
