﻿
News / Metro

Northwestern Ningxia region shows its uniqueness at CIIE

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  14:14 UTC+8, 2021-11-10       0
Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region is promoting itself as a key point in the Belt and Road initiative at the CIIE and seeking business cooperation opportunities.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  14:14 UTC+8, 2021-11-10       0
Northwestern Ningxia region shows its uniqueness at CIIE
Ti Gong

The Ningxia booth at the CIIE

Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region is promoting itself as a key point in the Belt and Road initiative at the 4th China International Import Expo and seeking business cooperation opportunities with the rest of the world.

Through the import expo, the northwestern region hopes to promote its long history and culture, unique landscapes, sustainable ecology, livable environment, abundant natural resources, complete industrial chains, outstanding business environment and open market.

Ningxia, an important post on the ancient Silk Road, is located at a vital position in the China-Central Asia-West Asia Economic Corridor and the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor. Its capital city, Yinchuan, is close to the Yabrai International Route with the advantage of connecting east, west, north and south.

Ningxia is seeking high-quality development by focusing on its major industries, including electronic information, new materials, green food, clean energy, wine, milk, goji berries, beef cattle, tan sheep and cultural tourism.

Unique products from Ningxia, such as wine, products made of goji berries, and cashmere products are also on display at the booth, along with models of wind generator turbine kits, 3D-printed products, silicon wafers, cable coils and spandex, to show the industrial structure in the region.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
China International Import Expo
Belt and Road Initiative
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     