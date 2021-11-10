Northwestern Ningxia region shows its uniqueness at CIIE

Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region is promoting itself as a key point in the Belt and Road initiative at the CIIE and seeking business cooperation opportunities.

Ti Gong

Through the import expo, the northwestern region hopes to promote its long history and culture, unique landscapes, sustainable ecology, livable environment, abundant natural resources, complete industrial chains, outstanding business environment and open market.

Ningxia, an important post on the ancient Silk Road, is located at a vital position in the China-Central Asia-West Asia Economic Corridor and the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor. Its capital city, Yinchuan, is close to the Yabrai International Route with the advantage of connecting east, west, north and south.

Ningxia is seeking high-quality development by focusing on its major industries, including electronic information, new materials, green food, clean energy, wine, milk, goji berries, beef cattle, tan sheep and cultural tourism.

Unique products from Ningxia, such as wine, products made of goji berries, and cashmere products are also on display at the booth, along with models of wind generator turbine kits, 3D-printed products, silicon wafers, cable coils and spandex, to show the industrial structure in the region.