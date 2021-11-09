Products for pets are the cat's meow at CIIE

Many may think the China International Import Expo is only for businesses and business people, but it also cares about animals and pets.

Global biopharmaceutical company MSD's Animal Health section displays a small device called Animo to be attached to a dog's collar, which can track the total time that the dog is active as well as learn and interpret the unique activity and behavior patterns of the dog.

With the device, pet owners can have a better understanding of their dogs when they are having morning walks, sleeping under the table or barking at the postman.

And by learning how long a dog is active each day, its owner can ensure it gets enough exercise to lead a healthy life.

After a seven-day period where the device learns your dog's "normal" levels of activity, owners can start setting daily goals for their dogs. They will receive a notification when the dogs reach that goal, and which will be marked as complete on the dashboard.

At the booth, another eye-catching product is a water dispenser called Felaqua for cats. Since cats frequently get kidney diseases, owners can monitor how much water their pet cats drink and identify potential risks.

MSD also has anti-parasite and vaccine products for pets. For cows, the company is displaying devices it uses in milk factories to monitor the cows' health condition and feeding habits for better quality milk production.

Nestle and General Mills both debuted their latest pet food products in the section for food and agricultural products at the CIIE.

Nestle brought nine new products from its brand Purina, including pet food and probiotics for both dogs and cats as well as cat litter.

Probiotics product Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements FortiFlora can help dogs and cats promote and restore normal intestinal microflora, while another probiotics Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements Calming Care can relieve symptoms of anxiety in dogs.

For people who love cats but are allergic to them, cat food Purina Pro Plan LiveClear can reduce the major allergens in cat hair and dander by an average of 47 percent by the third week of daily feeding.

Pet food Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets HA Hydrolyzed contains hydrolyzed protein, which is protein that has been broken down into small components to be less likely to cause an adverse food reaction in certain dogs and cats.

Tidy Cats Litter products are natural and non-clumping which makes them easy to clean up.

General Mills brought its pet food brand Blue Buffalo to the CIIE.

It features natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients.

Its Life Protection Formula series contains neither artificial flavors or preservatives nor any corn, wheat, or soy.

The exclusive LifeSource Bits inside are a precise blend of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals carefully selected by veterinarians and animal nutritionists that help support immune system health, life stage requirements, and a healthy oxidative balance.



ADM, a global leader in human and animal nutrition based in the US, also displayed its pet food products.

The company is responding to an increasing demand for optimized animal feed products by bringing its top-shelf goods, including acid products, livestock feed and aquatic feed that support human and animal nutrition in an efficient, environmentally friendly manner for a range of animal species.

Materials science leader Dow showcases a pet mattress that is comfortable, washable and eco-friendly.

With elastomers made of a special material inside, the 3D Loop pet mattress for pets provides high rebound and strong support for the pet and improves its sleep quality. The mattress is fully recyclable, washable, and quick-drying. It is also free of adhesives, solvents, and odor.