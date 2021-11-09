﻿
News / Metro

Products for pets are the cat's meow at CIIE

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  14:37 UTC+8, 2021-11-10       0
Many may think the China International Import Expo is only for businesses and business people, but it also cares about animals and pets.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  14:37 UTC+8, 2021-11-10       0

Many may think the China International Import Expo is only for businesses and business people, but it also cares about animals and pets.

Global biopharmaceutical company MSD's Animal Health section displays a small device called Animo to be attached to a dog's collar, which can track the total time that the dog is active as well as learn and interpret the unique activity and behavior patterns of the dog.

With the device, pet owners can have a better understanding of their dogs when they are having morning walks, sleeping under the table or barking at the postman.

And by learning how long a dog is active each day, its owner can ensure it gets enough exercise to lead a healthy life.

After a seven-day period where the device learns your dog's "normal" levels of activity, owners can start setting daily goals for their dogs. They will receive a notification when the dogs reach that goal, and which will be marked as complete on the dashboard.

At the booth, another eye-catching product is a water dispenser called Felaqua for cats. Since cats frequently get kidney diseases, owners can monitor how much water their pet cats drink and identify potential risks.

MSD also has anti-parasite and vaccine products for pets. For cows, the company is displaying devices it uses in milk factories to monitor the cows' health condition and feeding habits for better quality milk production.

Products for pets are the cat's meow at CIIE
Ti Gong

MSD's Animal Health section features a small device called Animo to be attached to a dog's collar, which can track the total time that the dog is active as well as learn and interpret the unique activity and behavior patterns of the dog.

Products for pets are the cat's meow at CIIE
Ti Gong

For cows, the company is displaying devices it uses in milk factories to monitor the cows' health condition and feeding habits for better quality milk production.

Nestle and General Mills both debuted their latest pet food products in the section for food and agricultural products at the CIIE.

Nestle brought nine new products from its brand Purina, including pet food and probiotics for both dogs and cats as well as cat litter.

Probiotics product Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements FortiFlora can help dogs and cats promote and restore normal intestinal microflora, while another probiotics Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements Calming Care can relieve symptoms of anxiety in dogs.

For people who love cats but are allergic to them, cat food Purina Pro Plan LiveClear can reduce the major allergens in cat hair and dander by an average of 47 percent by the third week of daily feeding.

Pet food Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets HA Hydrolyzed contains hydrolyzed protein, which is protein that has been broken down into small components to be less likely to cause an adverse food reaction in certain dogs and cats.

Tidy Cats Litter products are natural and non-clumping which makes them easy to clean up.

Products for pets are the cat's meow at CIIE
Ti Gong

Nestle brings nine new products from its brand Purina, including pet food and probiotics for both dogs and cats as well as cat litter.

General Mills brought its pet food brand Blue Buffalo to the CIIE.

It features natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients.

Its Life Protection Formula series contains neither artificial flavors or preservatives nor any corn, wheat, or soy.

The exclusive LifeSource Bits inside are a precise blend of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals carefully selected by veterinarians and animal nutritionists that help support immune system health, life stage requirements, and a healthy oxidative balance.

Products for pets are the cat's meow at CIIE
Ti Gong

General Mills takes its pet food brand Blue Buffalo to the CIIE.

ADM, a global leader in human and animal nutrition based in the US, also displayed its pet food products.

The company is responding to an increasing demand for optimized animal feed products by bringing its top-shelf goods, including acid products, livestock feed and aquatic feed that support human and animal nutrition in an efficient, environmentally friendly manner for a range of animal species.

Products for pets are the cat's meow at CIIE
Ti Gong

ADM displays its pet food products.

Materials science leader Dow showcases a pet mattress that is comfortable, washable and eco-friendly.

With elastomers made of a special material inside, the 3D Loop pet mattress for pets provides high rebound and strong support for the pet and improves its sleep quality. The mattress is fully recyclable, washable, and quick-drying. It is also free of adhesives, solvents, and odor.

Products for pets are the cat's meow at CIIE
Ti Gong

Dow showcases a pet mattress that is comfortable, washable and eco-friendly.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
China International Import Expo
Nestle
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     