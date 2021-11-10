﻿
News / Metro

Book on hair and scalp care released at CIIE

The nation's first scientific education book about hair and scalp care was released at the 4th International China Import Expo.
The nation's first scientific education book about hair and scalp care was released at the 4th International China Import Expo.

Dermatitis, hair loss and misunderstanding of hair care are all mentioned in the book, which was written by 28 leading medical experts in the field.

"There is a rising number of people consulting about hair and scalp problems at the outpatient department, and we found most patients don't have basic knowledge about hair and scalp care," said Dr Yang Qinping from Huashan Hospital's dermatology department. "We want to tell the public how to correctly and scientifically care for their hair and scalp."

"Treatment for dermatitis and hair loss requires regular and long-term medication. Some patients blindly follow something they read or hear about, missing the best treatment time," she said. "We also had some women patients who dye their hair every one or two months. Hair dye can cause damage to scalp and hair."

From this month, an educational program led by Bayer and China OTC Association has been launched to teach 20,000 pharmacists about knowledge on scalp care to help enhance public awareness and understanding on hair and scalp care.

﻿
