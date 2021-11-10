﻿
News / Metro

Theater helping children and adults develop their creative side

A theater training workshop set up by the Theater Above has moved to a new location. Focusing on creativity, it targets both adults and children from the age of 3.
Theater Training Above has moved to its new location at 106 Nandan Road E. in Xuhui District.

The theater training program, targeting not only adults but also children from the age of 3, was set up by the Theater Above, which was established by famous playwright and director Stan Lai and his wife Ding Nai-chu.

"Creativity is one of our innate abilities," said Lai. "However, our creativity is gradually deprived as we grow up. Theater Training Above intends to unlock this creativity. We don't train people for a profession but awaken people's creativity."

The theater addresses skills that benefit children's education and development. It teaches children to cooperate, allows them to express themselves through both oral and body language, gives them an emotional outlet, and helps them to discover the world.

Theater helping children and adults develop their creative side
Ti Gong

Theater Training Above targets not only adults but also children from the age of 3.

"Our teachers are like a guide while every child is like a seed which has its own flowering and fruiting period," said Ding. "With the guidance of our teachers, children can open up, know themselves and realize all their potential abilities."

Theater Training Above will hold the children's theater winter camps in Shanghai, Suzhou and Hangzhou soon. Meanwhile, it plans to recruit more acting talent in the winter.

Theater helping children and adults develop their creative side
Ti Gong

Theater Training Above believes that creativity makes people more confident.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Xuhui
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

