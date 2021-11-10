Smooth operation ensures safe and splendid CIIE

A whole-process closed-loop management and blanket tracking system as well as full nucleic acid test coverage on attendees meant that the CIIE ended as a safe and splendid event.

The 4th China International Import Expo, which concluded on Wednesday, was a safe and splendid event with guaranteed smooth operation, according to a city official.

Under a whole-process closed-loop management and blanket tracking system and full nucleic acid test coverage on participants, a strict COVID-19 control and prevention network was established, Gu Honghui, the city's deputy secretary general and director of the CIIE service guarantee office, told a press conference on Wednesday.

In addition, there were 13 contingency plans in place on COVID-19 prevention.

At 37 CIIE nucleic acid testing venues citywide, no abnormal results were reported.

A closed-loop management mechanism was imposed on all 3,655 boxes of imported cold-chain food exhibits and they were strictly examined before being allowed into exhibition venue.

In total, 107 machines combining temperature check and identity verification were set up at the 20 entrances and exits, which ensured fast entry and exit of attendees and their information could be tracked.

All participants were reminded to wear masks inside the National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai, the expo venue in suburban Qingpu District.

"So far, zero infection, zero incidence and zero accident related to COVID-19 have been reported during the expo," said Gu.

More than 4,400 fast tests on food safety were conducted during the six-day event, with no food safety incident and special equipment safety incident reported.

Participants also enjoyed a convenient transportation experience.

The No. 4 and No. 5 exits of Metro Line 2, pretty close to the expo venue, recorded 129,000 visits in total during the event.

A coordinated checking mechanism ensured convenient customs clearance procedures for 345 batches of exhibits.

Eighty-six special temporary food licenses were issued for the expo.

Five medical treatment stations were set up inside the CIIE venue, together with 24 temporary observation spots.

More than 60 catering businesses provided diversified food options for attendees and Shanghai local snacks of nearly 20 varieties were particularly popular, said Gu.

Panda Jinbao, the expo mascot, appeared at every corner of the city, creating a warm atmosphere welcoming guests to the event.