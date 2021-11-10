﻿
News / Metro

Smooth operation ensures safe and splendid CIIE

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:54 UTC+8, 2021-11-10       0
A whole-process closed-loop management and blanket tracking system as well as full nucleic acid test coverage on attendees meant that the CIIE ended as a safe and splendid event.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:54 UTC+8, 2021-11-10       0

The 4th China International Import Expo, which concluded on Wednesday, was a safe and splendid event with guaranteed smooth operation, according to a city official.

Under a whole-process closed-loop management and blanket tracking system and full nucleic acid test coverage on participants, a strict COVID-19 control and prevention network was established, Gu Honghui, the city's deputy secretary general and director of the CIIE service guarantee office, told a press conference on Wednesday.

In addition, there were 13 contingency plans in place on COVID-19 prevention.

At 37 CIIE nucleic acid testing venues citywide, no abnormal results were reported.

A closed-loop management mechanism was imposed on all 3,655 boxes of imported cold-chain food exhibits and they were strictly examined before being allowed into exhibition venue.

In total, 107 machines combining temperature check and identity verification were set up at the 20 entrances and exits, which ensured fast entry and exit of attendees and their information could be tracked.

All participants were reminded to wear masks inside the National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai, the expo venue in suburban Qingpu District.

"So far, zero infection, zero incidence and zero accident related to COVID-19 have been reported during the expo," said Gu.

More than 4,400 fast tests on food safety were conducted during the six-day event, with no food safety incident and special equipment safety incident reported.

Participants also enjoyed a convenient transportation experience.

The No. 4 and No. 5 exits of Metro Line 2, pretty close to the expo venue, recorded 129,000 visits in total during the event.

A coordinated checking mechanism ensured convenient customs clearance procedures for 345 batches of exhibits.

Eighty-six special temporary food licenses were issued for the expo.

Five medical treatment stations were set up inside the CIIE venue, together with 24 temporary observation spots.

More than 60 catering businesses provided diversified food options for attendees and Shanghai local snacks of nearly 20 varieties were particularly popular, said Gu.

Panda Jinbao, the expo mascot, appeared at every corner of the city, creating a warm atmosphere welcoming guests to the event.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
China International Import Expo
NECC
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     