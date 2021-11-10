Swiss skincare company smooths wrinkles and softens faces at CIIE

Swiss skincare specialist Galderma, which attended the CIIE for the first time this year, announced its new product Restylane Refyne has achieved the approval from the NMPA.

Swiss skincare specialist Galderma, which attended the CIIE for the first time this year, announced that its new product, named Restylane Refyne, received approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) at the expo.

Restylane Refyne, which made its debut in China at the CIIE, is designed to help soften laugh lines and restore a more natural look to users' faces while maintaining the vividness of facial expressions.

"In China, our first approval for Restylane was in 2008, and it was only the first of many. The Restylane portfolio of products – including Restylane Lido, Vital, Lift Lido, and Refyne – has received an additional 7 approvals," said Lin Xiaoming, head of Aesthetics Strategic Programs for Galderma.

Cetaphil is another brand under Galderma that provides a wide range of skin care products for sensitive skin at all ages.

This year, it brought its latest product, which was designed for China and launched last month in the market. Dubbed as "A Little White Cloud" Soothing Foam Wash, it's a specially formulated mild cleanser that is clinically proven to effectively cleanse and soothe sensitive skin.