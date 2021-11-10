﻿
News / Metro

"Little leaves" seen off as CIIE comes to a close

  21:22 UTC+8, 2021-11-10       0
Volunteers finished their mission at the fourth China International Import Expo with satisfaction and amid expectations of a reunion.
7 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • The volunteers are seen off ceremonially walking out of the China International Import Expo venue, the National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai, in suburban Qingpu District on Wednesday evening.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Just as in previous years, volunteers who served the fourth China International Import Expo were seen off ceremonially on the evening of Wednesday, the last day of the event.

The volunteers, all students from local universities and colleges, left the venue of the CIIE, the National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai, with the new friends they made during their six days of service.

Walking out of the venue via the overpass linking the venue to the other side of the street, the volunteers were greeted by Youth League Shanghai staff with words such as "Thank you for your service" and "Please take good rest."

CIIE volunteers are nicknamed "Little leaves" after the clove shape of the National Exhibition and Convention Center.

Cui Jiahang, a "Little leaf" from Donghua University, has worked as a CIIE volunteer twice. This year, he served journalists at the expo press center.

"It was a great experience to work with people you don't know and get to know them," he said. "I will definitely come back next year and hope my new friends will do the same, too."

This year, the volunteers were subject to strict pandemic control measures which involved daily nucleic acid tests for COVID-19 and temperature checks five times a day.

Some of them got up at 5am and went off work after 10pm every day.

A total of 4,746 volunteers recruited by Youth League Shanghai from 40 universities and colleges in Shanghai served the CIIE, which was held from November 5 to 10.

Source: SHINE
China International Import Expo
NECC
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

