COVID-19 in Shanghai: 4 new imported cases

Four imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Serbia who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 4.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Singapore who arrived at the local airport on November 5.

The third patient, a Singaporean, and the fourth patient, an Indian visiting relatives in Singapore, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on November 8.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 121 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 2,391 imported cases, 2,326 have been discharged upon recovery and 65 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.