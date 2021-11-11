﻿
Separating Metro carriages on the track to maximize capacity

﻿ Chen Huizhi
  20:36 UTC+8, 2021-11-11
Metro Line 16 trains will be separated into two trains, with three carriages each, on the track at Longyang Road Station after rush hours to increase the capacity of all carriages.
Metro Line 16, a line in south Pudong, is packed with commuters during rush hours but not so during the rest of the day.

In order to maximize capacity and save energy, Shanghai Metro has decided to try something no Metro operator has ever done in China.

Starting from Friday, the six-carriage Line 16 trains will be separated into two trains with three carriages each at one of the platforms at Longyang Road, one of the terminal stations of the line, after rush hours, Shanghai Metro said on Thursday.

The trains are normally separated only in the garage and rarely on the track during operation, the company revealed.

The separated trains will continue to carry passengers, and when rush hour arrives, they will be reconnected again, also on the track.

This way, the carriages will be able to carry more passengers when running, thus reducing the miles with low capacity, according to the company.

The train separation will be trialled for a month and won't affect the timetable of the line, Shanghai Metro said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Pudong
