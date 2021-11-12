COVID-19 in Shanghai: six new imported cases

They are Chinese returning from Namibia, the Republic of Congo, Nigeria and the UK. Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery.

Six imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Namibia who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 2.

The second patient is a Chinese working in the Republic of Congo who arrived at the local airport on November 5.

The third to fifth patients, all Chinese working in Nigeria, and the sixth patient, a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on November 9 via Germany.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 121 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,397 imported cases, 2,332 have been discharged upon recovery and 60 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.