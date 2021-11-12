﻿
Winter Olympics feast on dedicated Shanghai TV channel

A Beijing Winter Olympics sports feast will be available to city viewers through a dedicated channel on Shanghai's Oriental Cable Network (OCN).

The CCTV Olympic Channel (CCTV-16) of China Media Group was officially launched on OCN from November 12.

Shanghai citizens can watch OCN through their set-top boxes on channel 236 HD or channel 397 for 4K.

CCTV-16 is the first professional sports channel globally that can broadcast simultaneously on satellite in 4K Ultra HD and HD standards for 24 hours.

It is also the only broadcasting platform in mainland China authorized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to use the name and five-ring logo.

