TCM and Western medicine combine to fight jaundice

  10:02 UTC+8, 2021-11-13
The concept of combined Western and traditional Chinese medicine has been introduced into enhanced recovery from obstructive jaundice.
The concept of combined Western and traditional Chinese medicine has been introduced into enhanced recovery from obstructive jaundice.

This is a common condition caused by gallstones or a tumor.

The nation's first guideline on standard treatment for jaundice was announced in Shanghai. It is intended to speed up jaundice treatment and liver function recovery.

Experts said they want to achieve a quicker recovery, reduced complications and shorter hospitalization for patients after surgery.

"The combination of surgery and medication with both Western drugs and TCM is able to quicken patients' recovery, reduce the risk of relapse and help cut medical costs," said Dr Quan Zhiwei from Shanghai's Xinhua Hospital.

"We especially want grassroots doctors to follow the guidelines to carry out standard and regular treatments to help reduce patients' complications and ensure their quicker recovery," he said.

