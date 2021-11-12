﻿
News / Metro

Patients can take heart thanks to innovation project

A rare heart disease-focused innovation project was launched in Shanghai for applications and proposals from startups and entrepreneurs from around the world.

The project aims to develop novel digital solutions to improve the lives of patients with transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, a rare heart disease.

The China Rare Disease Open Innovation Challenge was initiated by Chinaccelerator, a Shanghai-based start-up incubator, the Illness Challenge Foundation and Pfizer.

The program is to not only raise awareness of the rare disease but also enable timely diagnosis and more efficient care pathways for the cardiological condition, officials said.

"The innovation challenge is to connect pharmaceutical, scientific and technological innovation with patient demand," said Li Linkang, deputy director of National Collaboration Network of Rare Diseases Diagnosis and Treatment.

"It will not only enable and facilitate communication between patients and drug developers, but also promote the formation of a rare diseases ecosystem in China."

Wang Yiou, founder of the Illness Challenge Foundation, added: "Patients with rare diseases are often the most easily neglected groups in society.

"As an active patient advocacy group, the Illness Challenge Foundation has long been committed to making patients' voices heard. Through this program, we will develop a better understanding of the real, urgent needs of patients."

﻿
