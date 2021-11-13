﻿
Awards to honor accomplished Chinese painters

In a bid to support the development of Chinese arts, the Jin Yi Awards were established in Shanghai on Friday.
In a bid to support the development of Chinese arts, the Jin Yi Awards were established in Shanghai on Friday.

Composed of one top award, four nomination awards and one art contribution award, the inaugural Jin Yi Awards will honor accomplished Chinese artists in the area of painting. Winners will be announced at the end of this month.

The top-prize winner will be awarded 1 million yuan (US$156,000).

Initiated and sponsored by Sichuan Swellfun Co, the awards will be held annually and also honor artists in other areas in the future.

"In the next year, we are considering to extend the award beyond China, and probably set up an international award for an outstanding foreign artist," said Zhu Zhenhao, CEO of Sichuan Swellfun.

The trophy is designed by world-renowned artist Ting Shao Kuang, who also attended the launch ceremony.

Made of 1 kilogram of gold, the trophy features a flying Oriental divine above a sea wave.

The trophy features a flying Oriental divine above a sea wave.

After creating a daunting mural painting for the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in 1980, Ting went to the United States and rose to his fame in the West through a series depiction of the slender ethnic minority girls in Yunnan Province under an exotic flavor.

The first Jin Yi Awards have invited a group of art experts and critics as the jury members.

Artist Ting Shao Kuang

