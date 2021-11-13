'Trivial dispute' between women results in Metro brawl

Two women have been detained after a brawl on a Metro train on Thursday evening, Shanghai police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on a Line 2 train which was running in the direction of East Xujing Station at 6:35pm.

The two, 36 and 49-years-old, had some disagreement due to "trivial matters" and then got into a physical fight, according to police.

As the train pulled to a stop at a station, Metro staff went on board and separated the two.

They were detained for disturbing public order.