Breaching bottlenecks in region's urban digital transformation

A two-month big data competition has ended in Jing'an District.

The 2021 Yangtze River Delta Big Data Industry Vocational Skills Competition finished with an award ceremony held at the Shibei High Technology Park, where the Shanghai Big Data Center, hailed as the city's brain, is located.

Shanghai Baozun E-Commerce Company was honored with the first prize for developing Selling Machine, a project aiming to boost business backed by big data.

The competition, involving trade unions, cyberspace offices and big data companies in the Yangtze River Delta region, was held to discover professionals in the industry. It expected them to breach the bottleneck in the region's urban digital transformation, in particular problems in the urban economy, social governance and improvement of people's livelihoods.

Mo Jinliang, director of Jing'an's publicity department, said Shibei is the core area in the north side of its international innovation corridor.

Covering 14 square kilometers, the corridor was built based on the district's "One Axis and Three Belts" layout in which the North-South Elevated Road acts as an axis and links three distinctive regional development belts – Nanjing Road W. at the southern end, Suhe Bay in the central area and areas surrounding the Middle Ring Road at the northern end.