﻿
News / Metro

Combing TCM and Western medicine for effective skin treatment

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  13:31 UTC+8, 2021-11-14       0
Traditional Chinese medicine has an active effect after being introduced into skin care along with Western medicine, according to medical experts.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  13:31 UTC+8, 2021-11-14       0

Traditional Chinese medicine has an active effect after being introduced into skin care along with Western medicine, according to medical experts.

Many TCM prescriptions and methods with modern medical technology can boost the development of skin care and enhance the integration of traditional theory and advanced technology, experts said during the annual congress of the Shanghai TCM Association's anesthetic branch on Sunday.

How to inherit and develop TCM anesthetic theories and skills while connecting with modern technology is the key topic of the meeting, said Dr Li Fulun from Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine.

"With social and economic development, TCM is no longer just a health therapy but also a tool for better life quality.

"We target acne and chloasma as the main diseases to introduce herbal medicine, diet, acupuncture and drug bathes to provide patients safe, natural and effective TCM therapy."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     