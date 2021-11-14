Combing TCM and Western medicine for effective skin treatment

Traditional Chinese medicine has an active effect after being introduced into skin care along with Western medicine, according to medical experts.

Many TCM prescriptions and methods with modern medical technology can boost the development of skin care and enhance the integration of traditional theory and advanced technology, experts said during the annual congress of the Shanghai TCM Association's anesthetic branch on Sunday.

How to inherit and develop TCM anesthetic theories and skills while connecting with modern technology is the key topic of the meeting, said Dr Li Fulun from Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine.

"With social and economic development, TCM is no longer just a health therapy but also a tool for better life quality.

"We target acne and chloasma as the main diseases to introduce herbal medicine, diet, acupuncture and drug bathes to provide patients safe, natural and effective TCM therapy."