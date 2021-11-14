Commission to address rise in prematurity

Shanghai's prematurity incidence over the past decade has risen by 2 percentage points, causing concern, medical experts said ahead of World Prematurity Day on Wednesday.

The incidence of premature babies in Shanghai was 5 percent in 2010, while the rate was 7 percent in 2020. The rise is related to many reasons. Women are having children later in life, and couples can have more than one child.

To enhance medical research and clinical ability, Shanghai Maternity and Child Health Association set up a prematurity prevention, diagnosis and treatment commission at Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital on Sunday.

The commission will organize training on premature baby care, enhance academic communication and launch health education in order to establish a prematurity prevention and treatment network.

Prematurity is a worldwide health issue. According to WHO, there are about 15 million premature babies delivered in the world annually with 1 million deaths. The mortality covers one third of newborn death cases, and is the top death cause for newborn babies and the second death cause for children younger than 5 years old.

There have been a rise of prematurity in recent years. China has the second highest rate of prematurity.

Ying Hao, vice president of Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital and director of the commission, said the commission will team up with doctors in obstetrics, neonatoloy, children's healthcare and rehabilitation from all related hospitals and facilities to set up a prematurity prevention and control network to improve clinical ability.

"We also call for more financial and psychological support and care for premature children and their families," he said.

Ti Gong