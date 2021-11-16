﻿
News / Metro

New batch of baby penguins bring joy to Haichang Ocean Park

Edited by Sun Chao.

Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area welcomed a new life recently – an Adelie penguin, the park announced on Tuesday.

The baby penguin was born on Sunday.

The breeding season for Adelie penguins has brought joy to the park since mid-October.

Adelie penguins at the park recently delivered 15 eggs, a record number since the park opened in November 2018.

The period between October and December is the traditional reproductive season for Adelie penguins.

Animal keepers at the park began preparing unique delivery rooms which are comfortable for the birds in mid-September.

In the world of penguins, the number of stones is paramount in the attraction of female penguins, thus male penguins can be seen scrambling for stones to entice the female birds, animal keepers said.

Disinfection was stepped up during the delivery period with 24-hour care provided.

Adjustments have also been made to the penguins' diets to ensure they are receiving enough nutrition.

Adelie penguins' incubation period usually lasts more than a month.

Usually, Adelie penguins can lay two eggs each year. In the natural environment, most Adelie penguin couples will hatch eggs in turn, but sometimes, only one penguin baby can survive, according to the park operator.

In an artificial environment, animal keepers will use artificial incubation for the second egg to raise the survival rate of the penguins.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
Follow Us

