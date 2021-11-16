﻿
News / Metro

Meat stand caught adding formaldehyde to offal products

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:41 UTC+8, 2021-11-16       0
A meat stall in Songjiang District is under police investigation for adding formaldehyde into bovine offal, market regulators revealed.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:41 UTC+8, 2021-11-16       0
Meat stand caught adding formaldehyde to offal products
Ti Gong

Officials inspect the stall.

A meat stall in Songjiang District is under police investigation for adding formaldehyde into bovine offal, market regulators revealed.

The market watchdog in Songjiang District was tipped off early this year that the Xiao Yan fresh meat stall in the Punan agricultural product wholesale market in Yexie Town may have added formaldehyde into offal for sale at the stand.

Tripe and an unknown liquid totaling about one ton in weight were found at the stall by officials, and tests found that this tripe contained formaldehyde, inspectors said on Monday.

The case has been handed to police by the Songjiang District Administration for Market Regulation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     