Shanghai's hospitals deliver patient-centered services for all

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:02 UTC+8, 2021-11-16       0
Hospitals in the city have increased services for all, including vaccine counseling for children with special needs and more convenient services for the elderly.
Shanghai Children's Medical Center has set up the city's first vaccination clinic targeting special children with various health issues to offer individualized evaluation and guidance on vaccination.

So far, the clinic has helped 505 children with complications like congenital heart diseases, blood diseases, immunity diseases and premature birth, which is in line with international practice, health officials from Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine said.

School officials said that all of the university's affiliated hospitals have implemented measures to streamline medical practice, convenience patients and foster a patient-centered service system.

To help elderly patients who may not be accustomed to using smartphones, Renji Hospital installed smart cab-hailing screens to allow residents to call taxis by pressing a button or simply scanning their faces on a screen.

After pressing a button, nearby taxis receive a notification via the app and come to pick up passengers. The system gives priority to seniors over 60 years old who may wait for less time. Drivers will also be reminded to offer better services, such as helping with wheelchairs, officials said.

Ti Gong

An elderly woman presses the screen to hail a taxi outside Renji Hospital.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Follow Us

