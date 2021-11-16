Cycling race scheduled for early next month postponed due to COVID-19

A two-day cycling race scheduled for early December in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone will be postponed due to COVID-19.

A two-day cycling race scheduled for early December in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone will be postponed due to COVID-19, its organizer announced.

"Ride Like a Pro," managed by Giro d'Italia, Italy's equivalent of the Tour de France, was scheduled to take place on December 4 and 5 this year.

In a statement released on Monday, the organizing committee of the event said the postponement is to proactively cooperate with COVID-19 prevention and control efforts and to ensure public health and safety.

The new race date is yet to be announced.