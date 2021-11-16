Young researchers share stories at Science and Technology Museum

The museum has signed a cooperation agreement with Shanghai Jiao Tong University to build a platform allowing young researchers to share their work with the public.

The Shanghai Science and Technology Museum is offering budding researchers a chance to have their voices heard by the public.

The museum has signed a cooperation agreement with the School of Marxism at Shanghai Jiao Tong University to build a professional science education platform, allowing young researchers to share their front-line work and their views on the latest technologies with the public.

According to the museum, it usually invites renowned scientists in their 50s to give lectures, but this time it is extending the opportunity to young researchers aged in their 20s, hoping to make science more accessible and approachable.

Zhang Jize, a postgraduate student from the university's school of aeronautics and astronautics, explained why China's homemade large passenger aircraft C919 hasn't been put into commercial use.

"After its maiden flight in May 2017, it has been undergoing test flights for over four years. But all these flights were carried out to test its airworthiness," he said.

In the future, young researchers will talk about driverless automobiles, homemade computer chips and other hot topics.