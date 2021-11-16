Procurators focus on legal department supervision in cross administrative regions

Shanghai procuratorate's 3rd branch has accepted and arrested 1,452 people in 682 cases and transferred 2,614 people for review and prosecution in 1,158 cases in the last 7 years.

Shanghai's procurators have been focusing on improving the supervision of legal departments in cross administrative regions, this was disclosed during a discussion held by the third branch of the Shanghai People's Procuratorate on Tuesday.

The branch has accepted and arrested 1,452 people in 682 cases and transferred 2,614 people for review and prosecution in 1,158 cases in the last seven years.

For example, in a case of traffic accident insurance claim, the branch's procurators found that the case of two appeals that upheld the original verdict – the insurance company is exempt from payment – was controversial.

After consulting experts and visiting the banking regulatory bureau for advice, they found that the law applied in this case was a mistake. They then filed a protest and issued a procurators' suggestion to the Shanghai Higher People's Court.

For improving the supervision of cases in many important fields, the branch has signed memorandums to strengthen work contacts with many special courts, such as the Shanghai Third Intermediate Court, the Shanghai Intellectual Property Court, the Shanghai Railway Court, the Shanghai Maritime Court, the Shanghai Financial Court, and the Shanghai Bankruptcy Court, and established a daily work notification contact mechanism.

During the conference, participants held discussions on topics such as the theoretical basis and current status of practice, as well as the optimization paths for legal supervision of judicial institutions across administrative regions.