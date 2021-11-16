﻿
Financial court enforcement case progress can now be followed online

People now can view real-time information on the progress of their enforcement cases on a new online platform launched by the Shanghai Financial Court on Tuesday.
People now can view real-time information on the progress of their enforcement cases on a new online platform launched by the Shanghai Financial Court on Tuesday.

Currently, the information that can be checked involves basic case information, property clues, enforcement cases and case progress.

Those applying for enforcement should obtain the query code first, then visit the portal website of the Shanghai Financial Court (http://www.shjrfy.gov.cn/), which also has an English version, and the enforcement disclosure column in the Filing & Rules section. After completing the identity verification, they can start their queries.

There are two ways to get the query code: through judges or 12368 messages (only for those who have left their mobile numbers when applying for the enforcement).

﻿
