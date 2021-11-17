﻿
Residents shaken as mild sea quake rattles Shanghai

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  15:31 UTC+8, 2021-11-17
Some Shanghai residents said they were shaken by an earthquake on Wednesday afternoon, whose epicenter was in Yancheng City of neighboring Jiangsu Province.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  15:31 UTC+8, 2021-11-17       0
A 5.0-magnitude earthquake was reported on the Yellow Sea early on Wednesday afternoon, with some Shanghai residents saying they felt a slight trembling.

The earthquake hit at 1:54pm in the Yellow Sea area of Yancheng Ciy's Dafeng District in neighboring Jiangsu Province, and the epicenter was monitored at 33.50 degrees north latitude and 121.19 degrees east longitude with a focal depth of 17 kilometers, according to a report of China Earthquake Networks Center.

Zhou Guangyu, who works in a 14th-floor office building in the Pudong New Area, said he suddenly felt very dizzy around the time of the earthquake.

"Then I felt the whole building shaking," he claimed.

Wang Yiquan, a man working in a business complex in Changning District in Puxi, said some people in office buildings there rushed downstairs and gathered in the compound after feeling the temblor.

"The property management firm also informed us of the earthquake and advised us to move downstairs," he revealed.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or loss of property due to the earthquake.

Residents shaken as mild sea quake rattles Shanghai
People working in a business complex in Changning District rush downstairs when the quake hits on Wednesday afternoon.

