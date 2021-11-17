﻿
Beautiful expansive suburban district an ideal home for talented professionals

The Xianghuaqiao Subdistrict in Qingpu District, the biggest subdistrict in Shanghai with respect to area, has mapped out its ambitious plan to attract worldwide professionals.
Ti Gong

Xianghuaqiao Subdistrict

Ti Gong

Xianghuaqiao Subdistrict

Ti Gong

The beautiful environment in Xianghuaqiao Subdistrict

The Xianghuaqiao Subdistrict in Qingpu District, the biggest subdistrict in Shanghai with respect to area, has mapped out its ambitious plan to attract professionals from around the world and power its development driven by an "innovation core."

The subdistrict in the north of Qingpu New City with an area of 62.3 square kilometers has a permanent population of 108,500. It is a complex subdistrict comprised of urban communities, industrial parks, and villages.

It is home to more than 3,400 enterprises from home and abroad, over 50 regional headquarters, and 66 research and development centers representing high-end equipment, new materials and electronic information industry clusters.

A CBD covering 6.5 square kilometers in the core area of Qingpu New City is on the agenda for completion by 2025, and 4 square kilometers will be located in the Xianghuaqiao Subdistrict.

An innovation industry park and an innovation research institute belonging to Fudan University will be built in Xianghuaqiao over the next five years, the subdistrict's authorities revealed on Tuesday.

Ti Gong

Communities designed for professionals in Xianghuaqiao Subdistrict

Ti Gong

Communities designed for professionals in Xianghuaqiao

Ti Gong

Beautiful Xianghuaqiao communities

"A number of world-class international talent-attracting communities will be created in Xianghuaqiao serving the innovation and entrepreneurship demands of professionals," said Zhu Jiajun, Party secretary of Xianghuaqiao Subdistrict.

These communities' designs will give full consideration to their development and living needs, he added.

"These happy and talent-friendly communities with supporting facilities and policies are open to all professionals from around the globe who are willing to work, live and start their own businesses in Xianghuaqiao," said Zhu.

The subdistrict aims to pool an increasing number of research and development institutes, innovation talent and high-end and emerging industries in the next five years, authorities said.

Six industrial parks and an art center, projected to be a cultural landmark in the Yangtze River Delta region, will be constructed in Xianghuaqiao over the next five years based on the blueprint.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Yangtze River
