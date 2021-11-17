﻿
News / Metro

Police mobility on the Bund boosted by scooters

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  17:58 UTC+8, 2021-11-17       0
Police officers patrolling the Bund now ride self-balancing scooters which help them reach out to help citizens more quickly.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  17:58 UTC+8, 2021-11-17       0
Shot by Chen Huizhi. Edited by Chen Huizhi. Subtitles by Chen Huizhi.

Police officers who patrol the North Bund maintaining public safety are now equipped with six versatile self-balancing scooters.

The new scooters, which run on electricity, can be driven up to 80 kilometers with 60 kilograms of weight on them. The vehicles are 1 meter in height and weigh 45 kilograms.

Each scooter has a small storage box which contains public satefy brochures, bandages and medicines, such as heatstroke relief balm, for police officers to help people in need.

It also has a loudspeaker that reminds visitors to mind their safety when strolling the Bund.

Wu Jimin, a police officer of the Bund Waterfront Police Station, who is a part of the Bund patrol team, said the scooters greatly facilitate their work.

"Previously, we patrolled either on foot or in police cars, but there are certain spots on the Bund which are not accessible by cars or can't be reached quickly on foot," he said. "The scooters are a new alternative that helps us work more efficiently."

For now, the scooters will be used in patrolling the 2.5-kilometer waterfront area of the North Bund which was opened to the public in October.

Later, more such scooters will be used at the Shidongkou and Baoyang Road ferry terminals, police said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
North Bund
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     