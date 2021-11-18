﻿
News / Metro

New online court platform for fund-raising scam victims

  20:05 UTC+8, 2021-11-18       0
People, who fall victim to illegal fund-raising scams in Shanghai, can now log on to a digital platform for authentication, query, registration as well as checking the amount of money they can recover, officials of the Shanghai High People's Court said on Thursday.

A total of 12 courts have accessed the platform, starting from this May, to release information about 200,000 victims in 20 cases. Almost 4.4 billion yuan (US$ 690 million) has been released to over 100,000 victims this year, they revealed.

In addition, city's courts have totally squared up effective cases which have been closed since April 2018, to return advanced fee of winning parties fully.

More than 720 million yuan involved in 141,300 cases has been refunded to the winning parties and mediation withdrawing parties.

Also, the identification of medical disputes citywide has been sped up thanks to the efforts of high court staff.

All these services are part of the total 18 legal services provided by the city's courts for the convenience of residents. These services cover the entire process of litigation activities such as case filing, trial and execution.

Shanghai's courts have strengthened professional work to solve residents' most urgent problems.

So far, 18 major projects and 68 sub-projects, as well as a total of 928 practical projects and measures have been implemented.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
