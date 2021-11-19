COVID-19 in Shanghai: 7 new imported cases

They are a Japanese and six Chinese returning from the Republic of Congo, the US, Romania, Georgia, Chile and Spain. Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery.

Seven imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Japanese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 14.

The second patient is a Chinese working in the Republic of Congo who arrived at the local airport on November 15.

The third patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the local airport on November 4.

The fourth patient, a Chinese working in Romania, and the fifth patient, a Chinese working in Georgia, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on November 16 via the Netherlands.

The sixth patient is a Chinese working in Chile who arrived at the local airport on November 16.

The seventh patient is a Chinese living in Spain who arrived at the local airport on November 16.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 120 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,427 imported cases, 2,361 have been discharged upon recovery and 66 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.