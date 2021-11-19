﻿
News / Metro

Flammable gas cans seized by customs officers

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:05 UTC+8, 2021-11-19       0
Declared as "model," the 24 small containers discovered in a batch of inbound parcels were destroyed by officers and the recipient penalized.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:05 UTC+8, 2021-11-19       0
Flammable gas cans seized by customs officers
Ti Gong

Twenty-four small gas cans in a batch of inbound parcels, declared as "model," have been seized by Shanghai Customs officers.

Flammable gas cans seized by customs officers
Ti Gong

All the cans contained flammable gas and were classified as dangerous goods.

Twenty-four small gas cans found in a batch of inbound parcels, and declared as "model," have been seized by Shanghai Customs officers they said on Friday.

All the cans contained flammable gas and were classified as dangerous goods, the officers said.

They seized 16 gas cans in another batch of incoming mail on September 29 this year. The recipient of both batches of parcels was the same person.

The recipient was told to investigate the parcels on the spot and was given a warning administrative penalty. The related dangerous goods were destroyed, according to customs.

Compressed and liquefied gases and their containers are prohibited items.

People sending prohibited items in postal or express mail, concealing or falsely reporting prohibited items as other items, which constitutes a crime, shall be investigated for criminal responsibility, according to the law.

If the matter does not constitute a crime, it will be punished in accordance with relevant laws and administrative regulations, the officers warned.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     