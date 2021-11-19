Charity program makes a difference for families with sick kids

Free accommodation provided for poor families from other provinces while their children are treated at Children's Hospital of Fudan University.

A charity program offering temporary free accommodation for poor families admitting their children for medical treatment at Children's Hospital of Fudan University have achieved good results.

Rooms and buildings have been decorated to offer a cozy and warm environment for sick children and their families from outside Shanghai, hospital officials said on Friday.

The program, launched by the hospital and Beijing Tongxinyuan Charity Foundation, has catered to nearly 400 families, covering children undergoing treatment at 17 departments in the past year.

In addition to free accommodation, the program provides other services, like shuttle bus to the hospital and psychological courses to relieve the stress and anxiety of family members.

After running for one year, hospital and foundation officials decided to decorate the rooms with colorful and interesting paintings. The renovated rooms were unveiled on Friday.

"We want these rooms to become a temporary 'home' for the children and families, so they can enjoy the support and care of society," said Xu Hui, a hospital official. "We also encourage more volunteers and enterprises to join us."