﻿
News / Metro

Porcupine on the run interrupts jogger's morning exercise

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:24 UTC+8, 2021-11-19       0
"It looked like a huge hedgehog," said runner Li who watched it dash out of the grass and cross the road near her home in the Pudong New Area.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:24 UTC+8, 2021-11-19       0
Porcupine on the run interrupts jogger's morning exercise

The mystery porcupine scampers across the road in the Pudong New Area.

Porcupine on the run interrupts jogger's morning exercise

Continuing its journey, the porcupine uses the safety of the footpath.

A porcupine surprised a Shanghai morning jogger when it recently ran across the road near her home in the Pudong New Area.

A resident surnamed Li said she saw the animal dash out of the grass at the intersection of Biyun and Heisong roads while she was running at 6am on November 10.

"It looked like a huge hedgehog at first sight," recalled Li, who took photos of the animal.

"Due to the dim light, I did not see it clearly and, after observation, I was not sure," she added.

She took a few photos and sent them to her WeChat groups to find an answer.

Based on the images, wildlife experts identified the animal as a porcupine.

The reason for the animal's appearance in downtown Shanghai remains a mystery.

It is not likely that it came in from the wild, said Wang Fang, a researcher at Fudan University's School of Life Sciences.

It seemed to be in good shape so it was probably being fed by nearby residents and ran away, said Wang.

In October, 2017, a porcupine was spotted in Qingpu District where there is a rearing base for the breed.

The Shanghai Wildlife and Plant Protection Association advised people to avoid touching wild animals if they encountered them and to stay safe.

Instead, they are suggested to call 12345, a 24-hour government-run, public-service hotline, for help.

Porcupine on the run interrupts jogger's morning exercise

A porcupine is usually at home in the wild.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Pudong
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     