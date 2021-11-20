COVID-19 in Shanghai: 6 new imported cases

They are an American and five Chinese returning from the UAE, DC Congo, the UK, Namibia and Germany. Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

Six imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 15.

The second patient is a Chinese working in DC Congo who arrived at the local airport on November 15.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on November 17.



The fourth patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on November 17.

The fifth patient, a Chinese working in Namibia, and the sixth patient, a Chinese studying in Germany, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on November 17 via Germany.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 149 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,433 imported cases, 2,365 have been discharged upon recovery and 68 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.