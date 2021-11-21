COVID-19 in Shanghai: three new imported cases

They are all Chinese returning from Israel and the US.

Three imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first and second patients are Chinese working in Israel who took the same flight and arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 17.

The third patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the local airport on November 18.



All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 77 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 2,436 imported cases, 2,365 have been discharged upon recovery and 71 are still hospitalized.



Three imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.