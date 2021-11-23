COVID-19 in Shanghai: 2 imported cases reported

They are Chinese returning from Cameroon and the UAE. Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery.

Two imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Cameroon who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 17.

The second patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on November 8.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



So far, of all the 2,443 imported cases, 2,377 have been discharged upon recovery and 66 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.