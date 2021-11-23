Revolutionary song presented in a cappella style

Forty-five children from the Shanghai Children's A Cappella Group recorded a music video to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

Forty-five children from the Shanghai Children's A Cappella Group recently recorded a music video to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

The children, aged from 6 to 14, performed a new song which was adapted from the revolutionary song "Red Star" and Lo Ta-yu's famous song "Childhood Memory."

The new song is presented in a cappella style, a singing art form without the support of musical instruments. The music video also provides insight into the happy lives of today's children.

Founded in 2017, the Shanghai Children's A Cappella Group has performed at various concerts and music galas.

The charm of a cappella has been spread in the city with diverse supporting programs.