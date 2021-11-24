COVID-19 in Shanghai: 5 new imported patients reported

They are one Jordanian and four Chinese returning from DR Congo, Mexico, Brazil and Ukraine. Meanwhile, seven patients were discharged upon recovery.

Five imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in the Democratic Republic of Congo who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 16.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Mexico who arrived at the local airport on November 19.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Brazil who arrived at the local airport on November 8.

The fourth patient is a Jordanian who arrived at the local airport on November 20.



The fifth patient is a Chinese studying in Ukraine who arrived at the local airport on November 22.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 125 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 2,448 imported cases, 2,384 have been discharged upon recovery and 64 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.