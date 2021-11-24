Shanghai's e-vehicle exports rev up significantly

Shanghai's exports of electric passenger vehicles in the first 10 months of the year have surged 10 times over the same period in 2010, according to local customs.

Passenger vehicle means cars with no more than nine seats.

From January to October, Shanghai exported 859.89 billion yuan (US$134.57 billion) of mechanical and electrical products, an increase of 12.6 percent and accounting for 68.6 percent of Shanghai's total export value during the same period.



Among them, the export volume of pure electronic passenger vehicles, containers and container ships soared 1,140.7 percent, 450.7 percent and 367.6 percent, respectively.

Also, Shanghai's foreign trade imports and exports amounted to 356.91 billion yuan in October, a year-on-year increase of 19.1 percent, maintaining growth for 17 consecutive months.

Shanghai's imports and exports to major trading partners jumped during the ten months, with imports and exports to the European Union at 654.2 billion yuan, up 18.8 percent. The figure for the Association of South East Asian Nations was 437.39 billion yuan, gaining 11.2 percent; and to the United States it was 405.61 billion yuan, a rise of 2.5 percent, customs said.