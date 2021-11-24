﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai's e-vehicle exports rev up significantly

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:55 UTC+8, 2021-11-24       0
Shanghai's exports of electric passenger vehicles in the first 10 months of the year have surged 10 times over the same period in 2010, according to local customs.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:55 UTC+8, 2021-11-24       0

Shanghai's exports of electric passenger vehicles in the first 10 months of the year have surged 10 times over the same period last year, Shanghai Customs announced on Wednesday.

Passenger vehicle means cars with no more than nine seats.

From January to October, Shanghai exported 859.89 billion yuan (US$134.57 billion) of mechanical and electrical products, an increase of 12.6 percent and accounting for 68.6 percent of Shanghai's total export value during the same period.

Among them, the export volume of pure electronic passenger vehicles, containers and container ships soared 1,140.7 percent, 450.7 percent and 367.6 percent, respectively.

Also, Shanghai's foreign trade imports and exports amounted to 356.91 billion yuan in October, a year-on-year increase of 19.1 percent, maintaining growth for 17 consecutive months.

Shanghai's imports and exports to major trading partners jumped during the ten months, with imports and exports to the European Union at 654.2 billion yuan, up 18.8 percent. The figure for the Association of South East Asian Nations was 437.39 billion yuan, gaining 11.2 percent; and to the United States it was 405.61 billion yuan, a rise of 2.5 percent, customs said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     