New regulation decreases approval time for new measurement devices

A reform on measurement instruments has begun a trial period in Shanghai to further stimulate innovation and entrepreneurial market dynamics, the city's market regulators announced on Wednesday.

Under a commitment mechanism, the reform cuts the licensing approval time of measurement instruments by three months.

In the past, newly launched measurement instruments needed to undergo experimental evaluation before they hit the market, which took at least three months.

"Long experimental evaluation time posed negative impacts on new products hitting the market and the technical upgrade of old products, which was not beneficial to companies' development," said Xu Lai, deputy director of the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

The reform exempts companies from the experimental evaluation process, replacing it with a commitment system.

If companies commit to meeting certain criteria, they will receive a license immediately for manufacturing.

The criteria include that the registration and manufacturing places of measurement instruments are in either the Pudong New Area or Songjiang District, which are home to about 100 manufacturers of measurement instruments, and the manufacturers should have no record of administrative penalties in the past two years.

The new measurement instruments should meet certain requirements, such as already having obtained registration certificates for medical devices.

A flowmeter of ABB Shanghai was granted the first approval certificate of measurement instruments under the reform on Wednesday at the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

"The flowmeter is used for sewage treatment, and the reform accelerates products entering the market and saves cost for enterprises," said Wen Shiping, a representative of ABB Shanghai.