﻿
News / Metro

New regulation decreases approval time for new measurement devices

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:04 UTC+8, 2021-11-24       0
A reform on measurement instruments has begun a trial period in Shanghai to further stimulate innovation and market dynamics, the city's market regulators announced.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:04 UTC+8, 2021-11-24       0
New regulation decreases approval time for new measurement devices
Hu Min / SHINE

The first approval certificate of measurement instrument under the reform is granted by Xu Lai (right), deputy director of the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

A reform on measurement instruments has begun a trial period in Shanghai to further stimulate innovation and entrepreneurial market dynamics, the city's market regulators announced on Wednesday.

Under a commitment mechanism, the reform cuts the licensing approval time of measurement instruments by three months.

In the past, newly launched measurement instruments needed to undergo experimental evaluation before they hit the market, which took at least three months.

"Long experimental evaluation time posed negative impacts on new products hitting the market and the technical upgrade of old products, which was not beneficial to companies' development," said Xu Lai, deputy director of the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

The reform exempts companies from the experimental evaluation process, replacing it with a commitment system.

If companies commit to meeting certain criteria, they will receive a license immediately for manufacturing.

The criteria include that the registration and manufacturing places of measurement instruments are in either the Pudong New Area or Songjiang District, which are home to about 100 manufacturers of measurement instruments, and the manufacturers should have no record of administrative penalties in the past two years.

The new measurement instruments should meet certain requirements, such as already having obtained registration certificates for medical devices.

A flowmeter of ABB Shanghai was granted the first approval certificate of measurement instruments under the reform on Wednesday at the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

"The flowmeter is used for sewage treatment, and the reform accelerates products entering the market and saves cost for enterprises," said Wen Shiping, a representative of ABB Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Songjiang
Pudong
ABB
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     