University sacks teacher over affair with student

Shanghai International Studies University announced that it has fired one of its physical education teachers for having affairs with a student.

In a statement, SISU said it had launched an investigation after receiving tipoffs about Yan Su's behavior and found that he had violated professional ethics.

The university administrators had a discussion and decided to dismiss Yan and report the case to related authorities to revoke his teaching qualification.

It added that Yan would face penalty in the Party as he had also violated Party disciplines.

The decisions were made after a web user identified as Gaga posted a long article on Weibo claiming that she was a student of SISU and Yan, a softball teacher, had cheated her by having an affair with her despite being married.

The author said she started a romantic relation with Yan in June after he told her he had no girlfriend, but in October she found out he was already married and had a 1-year-old son.

She then sent an e-mail to the university on November 15 to report Yan's behavior and later got to know he had "harassed" other female students also.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shi Jingyun
