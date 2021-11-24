﻿
News / Metro

60 members of major telecom fraud gang sentenced

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:56 UTC+8, 2021-11-24       0
More than 60 members of a major telecom scam gang have been sentenced to jail terms of between 10 months to 15 years, according to Shanghai procurators.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:56 UTC+8, 2021-11-24       0

More than 60 members of a major telecom scam gang have been sentenced to jail terms of between 10 months to 15 years, procurators of the No. 1 branch of the Shanghai People's Procuratorate and Xuhui District's People's Procuratorate jointly revealed on Wednesday.

A local technical company was defrauded of about 35 million yuan (US$5 million) by the gang, making it the largest sum lost in a reported telecom fraud case in Shanghai in 2019.

The procurators gave details of the case, saying that a financial department employee at the company was asked via QQ, a Chinese social platform, by a fraudster, who claimed he was the staffer's boss, to transfer 35 million yuan in total to several bank accounts on July 29 and 30 in 2019.

The criminal gang was busted by police in Cambodia later in 2019 after the staffer reported the company's loss.

After taking over the investigation of the case, the procurators discovered that a total of 147 companies were tricked out of more than 90 million yuan by the fraudsters.

During the implementation process, criminals were assigned different roles, such as some were in charge of making phone calls to gain victims' trust and some worked to make sure the scams operated smoothly.

The gang was run like a company, said the procurators.

The confession and punishment rate of the extraordinarily large telecom fraud case has reached more than 90 percent, with the rate of determining the sentence at 100 percent, as adopted by the court in accordance with law, they added.

60 members of major telecom fraud gang sentenced
Ti Gong

One of the scam gang member during his trial.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Xuhui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     