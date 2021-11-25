COVID-19 in Shanghai: 4 new imported patients

They are Chinese returning from Nigeria, Germany, Israel and the UK. Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery.

Four imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient, a Chinese working in Nigeria, and the second patient, a Chinese traveling in Germany, took the same flight and arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 19.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the local airport on November 10.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on November 22.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 47 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



So far, of all the 2,452 imported cases, 2,385 have been discharged upon recovery and 67 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.