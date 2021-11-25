﻿
News / Metro

Expo eyes digital transformation of old industries

Event in one of the city's earliest high-tech parks aims to further upgrade its new business profile that already includes intelligent manufacturing.
Ti Gong

The Future Island High-tech Park in Taopu Town was initially developed in 1999.

An industrial expo has been launched at one of Shanghai’s earliest high-tech parks in Putuo District to focus on the digital transformation of traditional industries.

The expo, which is being staged at the Future Island High-tech Park in Taopu Town until Friday, was initially developed in 1999.

Over 20 local and overseas companies based in the park — mainly involved in manufacturing, new materials and culture — are promoting their new products and technologies.

The expo is part of efforts by the township government to optimize its business environment to attract more high-tech firms to the park, said Wu Chenhai, Party secretary of the town.

One of the city’s earliest high-tech parks, Future Island now focuses on intelligent manufacturing, new materials and new culture industries. The expo has set up a policy consultation section, forums and an exhibition to meet the needs of the companies.

Taopu was among the first group of chemical industrial parks in Shanghai. Set up in 1954, its industrial development was at its peak in the 1980s when Hero pens and locally produced perfumes became popular in Shanghai.

However, rapid industrial development also resulted in environmental pollution. The district government began building a smart city in 2014 to remove polluting factories and undertake a major facelift in the industrial region.

According to the blueprint, the Taopu Smart City will feature 2.08 square kilometers of commercial and office facilities, 760,000 square meters of scientific research centers and 1.1 square kilometers of high-end residential areas.

Three major industries – smart technology, intelligent research and development, and healthy living – will be developed.

Ti Gong

The Future Island High-tech Park in Taopu Town

Ti Gong

Intelligent manufacturing facilities are displayed at the expo.

