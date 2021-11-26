Warning on hospital visits as multiple sites locked down

People advised to inquire in advance if their hospital is open as medical screening continues into related COVID-19 developments.

People planning to visit hospitals in Shanghai should check in advance if they are open as more hospitals become locked down for investigations related to the latest local COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Downtown Ruijin, Tongji and Zhongshan hospitals and Minhang District Central Hospital have been under lockdown since yesterday for medical screening.

Xinhua Hospital and Putuo District People's Hospital announced on Friday morning suspension of both outpatient and emergency services for screening of people and facilities, but both said their online services were running as usual.

Huangshan Hospital also said its Hongqiao branch at 958 Jinguang Road in Minhang District is now under lockdown, with outpatient and emergency services suspended.

The hospital in Jing'an District and other branches in the Pudong New Area and Baoshan and Changning districts, as well as online services, are operating as usual.

The Shanghai Skin Disease Hospital also said its branch on Wuyi Road in Changning was locked down, while its campus on Baode Road in Jing'an and its online services are operating as normal.

The Shanghai No. 9 People's Hospital has announced the lockdown of it's branch on Zhizaoju Road and Quxi Road too.

Shanghai reported three locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

By 8am on Friday morning, a total of 55,278 people linked to the cases had tested negative, the local government said.

Another 1,260 environmental samples were collected, of which 29, all from the residence of the first patient, were positive, while the rest were negative.

