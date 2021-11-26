﻿
News / Metro

Warning on hospital visits as multiple sites locked down

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  13:08 UTC+8, 2021-11-26       0
People advised to inquire in advance if their hospital is open as medical screening continues into related COVID-19 developments.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  13:08 UTC+8, 2021-11-26       0
Warning on hospital visits as multiple sites locked down
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

People wait outside Ruijin Hospital which is closed for medical screening today.

Warning on hospital visits as multiple sites locked down
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

A man tries to send a package into Ruijin Hospital today.

Warning on hospital visits as multiple sites locked down
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Zhongshan Hospital is closed for medical screening today.

People planning to visit hospitals in Shanghai should check in advance if they are open as more hospitals become locked down for investigations related to the latest local COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Downtown Ruijin, Tongji and Zhongshan hospitals and Minhang District Central Hospital have been under lockdown since yesterday for medical screening.

Xinhua Hospital and Putuo District People's Hospital announced on Friday morning suspension of both outpatient and emergency services for screening of people and facilities, but both said their online services were running as usual.

Huangshan Hospital also said its Hongqiao branch at 958 Jinguang Road in Minhang District is now under lockdown, with outpatient and emergency services suspended.

Warning on hospital visits as multiple sites locked down
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Zhongshan Hospital

Warning on hospital visits as multiple sites locked down
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

People send essential items into Zhongshan Hospital today.

The hospital in Jing'an District and other branches in the Pudong New Area and Baoshan and Changning districts, as well as online services, are operating as usual.

The Shanghai Skin Disease Hospital also said its branch on Wuyi Road in Changning was locked down, while its campus on Baode Road in Jing'an and its online services are operating as normal.

The Shanghai No. 9 People's Hospital has announced the lockdown of it's branch on Zhizaoju Road and Quxi Road too.

Shanghai reported three locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

By 8am on Friday morning, a total of 55,278 people linked to the cases had tested negative, the local government said.

Another 1,260 environmental samples were collected, of which 29, all from the residence of the first patient, were positive, while the rest were negative.

Warning on hospital visits as multiple sites locked down
Dong Jun / SHINE

A police car parks outside the Minhang District Central Hospital today.

Warning on hospital visits as multiple sites locked down
SHINE

Minhang District Central Hospital is closed for medical screening.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Xinhua Hospital
Changning
Hongqiao
Minhang
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     