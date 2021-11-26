﻿
What to do during a lockdown? How about TCM kung fu?

﻿ Li Qian
  16:29 UTC+8, 2021-11-26       0
Ruijin Hospital's traumatology ward resembled a gymnasium as staff and patients did traditional health-enhancing exercises in the corridor.
  16:29 UTC+8, 2021-11-26       0

What to do during a lockdown? People trapped at Shanghai Ruijin Hospital found the answer to some joy by doing traditional Chinese exercises.

The hospital, in downtown Huangpu District, suspended services and implemented closed-loop management at 4:30pm yesterday.

This morning, medical workers and patients in the hospital's traumatology ward lined up in the corridor to do traditional health-enhancing exercises.

Wei Zhixin (1896-1984), a master in traumatology, established a clinic in Shanghai at the hospital in 1925.

He combined traditional Chinese medicine with Chinese kung fu to relieve people's pain. It worked well and has been honored by China as an intangible cultural heritage.

Ti Gong

Medical workers at Ruijin Hospital do traditional health-promoting exercises during the lockdown.

Ti Gong
Ti Gong

Patients at Ruijin Hospital join in the exercises during the lockdown.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
